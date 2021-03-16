Chris Spurio Sells 37,784 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Chris Spurio sold 37,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,265,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Spurio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Chris Spurio sold 16,287 shares of CBIZ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $553,758.00.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,527. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,195,000 after acquiring an additional 244,562 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,237,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CBIZ by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 378,628 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in CBIZ by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CBIZ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

