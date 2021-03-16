Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 1,254,540 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 388.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.18% of Carrier Global worth $59,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $6,270,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,656,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,625. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

