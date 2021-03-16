Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 1,488,745 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 824.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 2.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.49% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $440,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 621.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,114 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $6.40 on Tuesday, reaching $339.65. 57,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $352.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

