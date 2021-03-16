Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 96,036 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,036 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $54,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.87. 46,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,831,931. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.