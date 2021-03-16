Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 267.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696,951 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $55,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 135,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

