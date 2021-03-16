Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 570,162 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $68,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of AT&T by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after buying an additional 2,427,547 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in AT&T by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,506,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $29.98. 399,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,557,934. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $213.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

