Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 798,987 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 101.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798,987 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of The Procter & Gamble worth $220,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.64. 91,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,159,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $319.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

