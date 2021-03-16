Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 129.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,914 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.08% of Truist Financial worth $52,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.60. 51,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,353 shares of company stock worth $11,356,535. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

