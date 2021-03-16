Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,371 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $120,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.99. The stock had a trading volume of 147,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,290,253. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.19. The firm has a market cap of $296.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.