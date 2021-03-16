Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 118.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 793,258 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $53,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 241,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,294,820. The company has a market cap of $199.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

