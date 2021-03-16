Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,518 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Twitter worth $87,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Twitter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Twitter by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,695. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 136,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,595,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of -51.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

