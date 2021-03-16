Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 123.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,277 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $46,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.81. 25,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,107,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $135.88. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.