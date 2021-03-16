Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,804 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 320,940 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $69,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,259,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $776,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

Shares of SBUX traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.11. 322,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,168,429. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.03. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $110.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.