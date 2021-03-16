Cibc World Markets Corp Has $170.18 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 322.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,415,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,607,372 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.9% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.08% of Intel worth $170,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Intel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 53,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,113,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after acquiring an additional 238,490 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.54. The company had a trading volume of 599,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,808,738. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $266.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

