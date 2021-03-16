Cibc World Markets Corp Has $254.75 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.3% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.38% of Lam Research worth $254,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $19.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $556.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,031. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.04. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $603.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.