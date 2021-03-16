Cibc World Markets Corp Has $319.99 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 469.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Citigroup worth $319,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 270,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 393,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.85. 240,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,455,275. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.