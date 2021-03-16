Cibc World Markets Corp Has $52.60 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 111.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,614 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,878 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $52,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.37. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.52.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

