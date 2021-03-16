Cibc World Markets Corp Has $647.42 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 3.3% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Philip Morris International worth $647,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,819,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $88.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.