Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,487 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,024 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $95,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

MCD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.58. 40,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,217. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.