Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187,204 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $105,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

XOM traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.00. 598,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,161,061. The stock has a market cap of $249.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

