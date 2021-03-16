Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,165,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $699,409,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 13.41% of iShares US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR remained flat at $$92.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 66,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,551,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average is $84.19. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $92.35.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

