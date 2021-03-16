Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 1,395,512 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 514.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395,512 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.19% of MetLife worth $78,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 137,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,237. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

