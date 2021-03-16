Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 498,965 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 118.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,965 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $63,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $827,361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,725,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,999 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,196,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after buying an additional 1,789,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.65. 137,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,974,489. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $85.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

