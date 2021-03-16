Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 501,533 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 563.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 501,533 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.08% of Prologis worth $58,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Prologis by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 57,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.97. 12,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,415. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.01.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

