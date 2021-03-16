Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,850,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436,212 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.40% of The Williams Companies worth $97,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. 52,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,271,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 215.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

