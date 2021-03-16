Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 7,607 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $227,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

GOOGL traded up $38.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,093.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,036. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,028.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,754.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

