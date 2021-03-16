Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,251,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,330,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $232.24. 807,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,244,158. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

