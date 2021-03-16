Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140,292 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,420. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.07. The stock has a market cap of $381.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.53.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

