Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864,379 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 255,111 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $97,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 116.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 18,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,285,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $59,474,000 after acquiring an additional 42,319 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $511,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,946,434. The company has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

