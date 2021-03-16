Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $136,400.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.21. 30,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,613. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

