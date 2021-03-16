Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 302.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 345.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,744,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,446,000 after buying an additional 64,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

XEC opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

