Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Trading Down 9.7%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s share price was down 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 8,734,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 19,545,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIDM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 2,703.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 530,819 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 1,026.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,044 shares during the period. 6.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

