Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Down 5.7%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 4,029,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,503,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $587,410 in the last ninety days. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cinemark by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 153,649 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,200 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

