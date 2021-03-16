Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.40

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.40 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.52), with a volume of 14778756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.40).

Several research firms have issued reports on CINE. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 83.33 ($1.09).

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.