Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Decreased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 564,514 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $56,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 270,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,248,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,433. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

