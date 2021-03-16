Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,978 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $4,617,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

