Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Appian during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Appian during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $170.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -309.31 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

