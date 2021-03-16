Civic Price Tops $0.42 (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. Civic has a market cap of $282.85 million and $50.59 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00049225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.41 or 0.00657165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00035730 BTC.

About Civic

CVC is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

