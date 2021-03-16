Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,508.86

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,508.86 ($32.78) and traded as high as GBX 2,525 ($32.99). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 2,505 ($32.73), with a volume of 38,731 shares.

CKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,869 ($37.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £761.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,569.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,508.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Clarkson’s payout ratio is presently -0.26%.

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

