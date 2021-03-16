CleanSpark Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 19,412 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 100% compared to the average daily volume of 9,706 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $934,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CleanSpark by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK traded down $7.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. 821,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,438. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.97 million, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

