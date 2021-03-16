ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.20

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $21.07. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 14,810 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,083,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

