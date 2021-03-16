ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $146.01 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.