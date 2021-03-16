Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s current price.

CWEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $659,126. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.