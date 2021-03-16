Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) were up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 390,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 452,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Cleveland BioLabs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

