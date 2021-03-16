Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 14,102,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 19,378,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.