Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Shares Gap Down to $598.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 598 ($7.81), but opened at GBX 580 ($7.58). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 599 ($7.83), with a volume of 44,978 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 562.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 518.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95. The company has a market capitalization of £608.68 million and a P/E ratio of 31.47.

In other news, insider Steve Parkin sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total value of £62,150,000 ($81,199,372.88).

Clipper Logistics Company Profile (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

