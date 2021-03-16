CloakCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.65 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $2,807.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00016367 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 215.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,598,683 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.