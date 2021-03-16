Cloudbric (CLB) Price Up 170.4% This Week

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $15.87 million and approximately $285,550.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 170.4% against the US dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00049642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.58 or 0.00652325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00069663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00026054 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035134 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 606,784,549 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

