CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Gap Down to $435.00

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.68), but opened at GBX 422 ($5.51). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 440.28 ($5.75), with a volume of 54,338 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital raised CMC Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.20 ($4.17).

Get CMC Markets alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 408.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 374.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

In other news, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.