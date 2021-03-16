CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 643,700 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 11th total of 502,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CNA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.84. 132,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 59,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

